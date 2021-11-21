Bioqual (BIOQ) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Bioqual (OTCMKTS: BIOQ) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bioqual to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bioqual and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioqual Competitors 124 821 1680 33 2.61

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 3.84%. Given Bioqual’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bioqual has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Bioqual pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bioqual pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 21.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bioqual is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Bioqual and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioqual 10.19% N/A N/A Bioqual Competitors -84.96% -16.77% 2.38%

Risk & Volatility

Bioqual has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioqual’s peers have a beta of 5.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 437% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioqual and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioqual $57.68 million $6.33 million 15.06 Bioqual Competitors $1.46 billion $17.69 million -46.19

Bioqual’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bioqual. Bioqual is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Bioqual Company Profile

Bioqual, Inc. engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C. Landon on June 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

