Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Achieves $356.61 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00003227 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $356.61 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000908 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021323 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00015475 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

