BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.590-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $423.50 million-$424.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.05 million.BlackLine also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $119.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.87 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.45.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.90.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,443 shares of company stock valued at $39,332,858 over the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

