BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the October 14th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 286,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCA traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $15.54. 94,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

