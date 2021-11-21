BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 496,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 417,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

BXC traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,379. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.80.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $970.84 million for the quarter.

BXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $187,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $3,186,305. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

