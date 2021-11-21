B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the October 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of BMRRY opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $35.22.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.50.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.
