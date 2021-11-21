B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the October 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BMRRY opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $35.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

