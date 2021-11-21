BMO Capital Markets Trims Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Target Price to C$9.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on REAL. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark set a C$15.40 price target on Real Matters in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.93.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$8.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.66. The firm has a market cap of C$657.11 million and a P/E ratio of 15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$7.65 and a 52-week high of C$25.49.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.