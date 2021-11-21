Boeing (NYSE:BA) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $275.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $260.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.15.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $214.13 on Thursday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $191.85 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.37 and its 200 day moving average is $227.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $321,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 35.4% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $1,340,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 691,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.