Bolivarcoin Hits Market Cap of $84,855.34 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bolivarcoin has a market capitalization of $84,855.34 and $45.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 16,308,614 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

