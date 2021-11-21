Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 505,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197,495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $43,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $87.34 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.23.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.