Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Up 23.2% in October

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the October 14th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.5 days.

BRRDF stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. Borregaard ASA has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $25.15.

About Borregaard ASA

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for the food and beverage industry.

