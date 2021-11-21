Boson Protocol Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $205.07 million and approximately $15.32 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.47 or 0.00005847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.67 or 0.00336906 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013330 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00013051 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001394 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,122 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

