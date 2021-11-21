Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.21. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bridge Investment Group.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRDG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,213,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,523,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,645,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,628,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,477,000.

Shares of NYSE BRDG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.97. 79,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

