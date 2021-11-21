BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.95% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $17,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSIG opened at $30.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $30.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

