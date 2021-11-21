Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Gap Up to $17.07

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $17.99. Brilliant Earth Group shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 1,575 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRLT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

