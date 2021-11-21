Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 27.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,617 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brinker International were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after purchasing an additional 144,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,658 shares of company stock valued at $493,359. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

