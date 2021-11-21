Brokerages Anticipate Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $654.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to announce sales of $654.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $648.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $660.64 million. Brookdale Senior Living reported sales of $852.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKD stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $6.65. 2,096,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.