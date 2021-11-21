Brokerages Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.36 Million

Analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to report $115.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.72 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $549.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.64 million to $597.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $542.03 million, with estimates ranging from $259.84 million to $687.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Galapagos.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.10.

GLPG stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.46. 242,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,831. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $129.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Galapagos during the third quarter worth $58,909,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 2,004.9% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 668,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 565.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 346,013 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 53.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after acquiring an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 2,342.1% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 244,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 234,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

