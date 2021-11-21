Brokerages Anticipate ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will announce $144.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.50 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $539.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.80 million to $542.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $701.53 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $716.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ironSource.

IS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth about $187,956,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ironSource by 9,773.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after buying an additional 14,955,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of ironSource by 57.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,014,000 after buying an additional 8,644,317 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $80,066,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at about $86,960,000. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,294. ironSource has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.30.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

