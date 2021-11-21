Brokerages Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.02). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

PEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,146 shares of company stock worth $523,844. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

PEB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 965,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,301. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.89. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

