Brokerages Anticipate Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will post sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.65 billion. Post posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $6.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

POST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POST stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.33. The company had a trading volume of 944,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.72. Post has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $117.91.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.