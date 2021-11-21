Brokerages Anticipate Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.91 Million

Analysts expect that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will report sales of $134.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.50 million and the highest is $136.20 million. Progress Software posted sales of $129.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year sales of $536.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.68 million to $549.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $569.84 million, with estimates ranging from $550.70 million to $588.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Progress Software.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.48. 204,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Progress Software by 23.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,485,000 after buying an additional 219,060 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Progress Software by 95.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 61,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Progress Software by 240.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after buying an additional 110,471 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 449,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $74,464,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.