Brokerages Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to Post $3.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 to $4.22. Boston Beer reported earnings of $2.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.72 to $17.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $797.80.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 8.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Boston Beer by 1,110.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $464.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $745.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 0.70. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $462.86 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

