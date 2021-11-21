Brokerages Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will report sales of $36.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.47 billion and the highest is $36.98 billion. Anthem posted sales of $31.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $137.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.39 billion to $138.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $152.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.73 billion to $157.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.47.

NYSE ANTM opened at $415.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.57. The company has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $439.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,362,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Anthem by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.