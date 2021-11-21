Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce sales of $311.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.64 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $249.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $959.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $926.40 million to $984.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on BE. Truist began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.19.

Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.95. 3,277,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,159. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.79. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,812. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bbva USA increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

