Brokerages Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIP. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $57.54. The company had a trading volume of 346,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,936. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.87. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $61.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.