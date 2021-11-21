Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $974.74 Million

Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post sales of $974.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $994.30 million and the lowest is $960.00 million. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

FLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of FLO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

