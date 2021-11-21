Brokerages Expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to post sales of $6.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.36 million and the highest is $7.64 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $5.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year sales of $23.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.66 million to $25.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.00 million, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $33.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

PFIE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFIE stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,944. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 million, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

