Brokerages Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings per share of ($1.79) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

RRGB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.13. 339,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,493. The firm has a market cap of $284.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73.

In other news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,610,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

