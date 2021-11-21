Brokerages Expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to post $3.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $11.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock worth $122,601,167. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,607 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $201,972,000 after buying an additional 241,439 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

