Brokerages Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.45 Million

Analysts predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will announce $236.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.91 million. Sotera Health reported sales of $216.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year sales of $926.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.10 million to $929.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,416. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 187.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 22.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after buying an additional 63,674 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 5.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,972,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,739,000 after purchasing an additional 150,724 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $1,453,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,865,000 after purchasing an additional 532,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.