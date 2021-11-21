Brokerages Expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Brokerages predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will post sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the lowest is $3.70 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $15.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

NYSE:TEL traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $165.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,526. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.37.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 122,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 37,411 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

