Brokerages Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to post $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $0.70. Unum Group posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

NYSE:UNM opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 694,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Unum Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 186,824 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Unum Group by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 61,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 41,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

