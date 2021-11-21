Brokerages Set Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Target Price at $18.93

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.93.

A number of research firms have commented on CADNF. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Cascades stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. 106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. Cascades has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

