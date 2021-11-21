Brokerages Set Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target at C$19.56

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.56.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$17.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 7.31. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.96 and a 1-year high of C$18.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 305,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,352,007.50.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

