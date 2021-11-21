Brokerages Set Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Price Target at €34.57

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €34.57 ($39.29).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JEN shares. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($42.05) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Jenoptik stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €33.88 ($38.50). The stock had a trading volume of 104,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.18. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a 52 week high of €36.14 ($41.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

