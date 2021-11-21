Brokerages Set Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) PT at $57.40

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Ozon by 179.2% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,843,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ozon by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,140,000 after buying an additional 1,041,541 shares during the period. Rex Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,430,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ozon by 741.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after buying an additional 672,559 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,810,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZON traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.72. 1,366,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,048. Ozon has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

