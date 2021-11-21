Brokerages Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target at $146.33

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.33.

Several brokerages have commented on PRBZF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

PRBZF stock opened at $106.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.27. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

