Brokerages Set Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Target Price at $17.33

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 48,521 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 5.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 751,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 344.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 381,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 57,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,336. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of -0.28. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

