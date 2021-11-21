Brokerages Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price at $64.03

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE:USB traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,302,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,939. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

