Brokers Issue Forecasts for Loblaw Companies Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Loblaw Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.14. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cfra cut shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.50.

Shares of L stock opened at C$98.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$82.69. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$99.34.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.