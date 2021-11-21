Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

TSE BEP.UN traded up C$0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching C$47.60. 153,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.02. The company has a market cap of C$13.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of C$41.88 and a 1-year high of C$63.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -123.39%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

