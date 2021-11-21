Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.96

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 9.70 ($0.13). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 9.80 ($0.13), with a volume of 3,632,836 shares changing hands.

BMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of £116.90 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93.

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

