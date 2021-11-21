Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 713,100 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the October 14th total of 986,500 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 322,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

BYRN opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $380.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.92 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

