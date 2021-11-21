Bytecoin (BCN) Hits One Day Volume of $60,676.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $70.32 million and approximately $60,676.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.88 or 0.00418205 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000853 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

