C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Sells $30,283.05 in Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Malcolm Salter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $33,929.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

CCCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

