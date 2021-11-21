Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.90. 1,915,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,789. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

