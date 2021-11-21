Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) versus Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Critical Analysis

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and Peoples Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorporation 26.11% 11.41% 1.21% Peoples Bancorp 17.38% 9.87% 1.15%

Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and Peoples Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorporation $1.14 billion 2.95 $228.05 million $2.76 11.20 Peoples Bancorp $220.78 million 4.23 $34.77 million $2.07 15.95

Cadence Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp. Cadence Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cadence Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Cadence Bancorporation pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp pays out 69.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cadence Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cadence Bancorporation and Peoples Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorporation 0 4 2 1 2.57 Peoples Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.15%. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus price target of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.39%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than Cadence Bancorporation.

Summary

Cadence Bancorporation beats Peoples Bancorp on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate. The Banking segment include commercial banking, retail banking, and private banking lines of business. The Financial Services segment includes trust, retail brokerage, and investment services. The Corporate segment consists of parent-only activities, including debt and capital raising, and intercompany eliminations. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

