Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $196.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cadence’s performance is being driven by strength across segments like digital & signoff solutions and functional verification suite. The company is also gaining from higher investments in emerging trends like Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous vehicle sub-systems along with strength in the semiconductor end-market. Frequent product launches are expected to help the company sustain top-line growth. The company raised 2021 revenue guidance on strong performance in the third quarter. Increasing costs related to research and development as well as headcount additions are likely to dent margins at least in the near term. Supply chain and logistics disruptions, stiff competition in simulation market along with significant forex volatility are other concerns. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.15.

CDNS stock opened at $188.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.85, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $109.20 and a 52-week high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,774 shares of company stock valued at $32,567,701 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

