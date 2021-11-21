California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $82.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average of $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

